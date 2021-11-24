STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Man gets three months in jail for contempt of court

“Accordingly, this court is inclined to convict Nagarajan to undergo a simple imprisonment for a period of three months,” he ordered.

Published: 24th November 2021 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court sentenced a Chennai man to three months in jail for contempt of court, which he committed through “willful and intentional disobedience” of the court’s orders in connection with a land dispute. 

Justice SM Subramaniam issued the orders on Tuesday on a contempt petition filed by one Jinadoss and four other individuals against one D Nagarajan of Dasarathapuram, Saligramam in Chennai. The judge stated that the leniency granted by the court through giving several adjournments was undoubtedly abused and taken casually and the first respondent continued to violate the orders passed by the court.

His behaviour proves that he has no respect towards the court proceedings and abused the process of the court proceedings by giving false undertakings and by not complying with the same, the judge said. “Accordingly, this court is inclined to convict Nagarajan to undergo a simple imprisonment for a period of three months,” he ordered.

He directed the Velachery sub-registrar to cancel the sale deed and construction agreement and effect such cancellation in all the registration records and enter the same in the Encumbrance Certificates within two weeks. The matter is related to a dispute over a parcel of land located at Ram Nagar in Velachery. The court had ordered maintenance of status quo over the original petition.

Nagarajan, however, executed a sale deed in the name of Venkataram Yellam Raju and later documents were registered in the name of another person, Suriyanarayanan. The contempt petition was filed by Jinadoss and four others praying for contempt action against Nagarajan for not cancelling the deed, which was registered by the sub-registrar to convey an extent of 300 sq ft share at Ram Nagar South.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court contempt of court
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp