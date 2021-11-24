Provide employment opportunities, women footballers urge State & Central government

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: After a gap of two years, players are back on the field. With normalcy returning to the world of sports post the pandemic, the Tamil Nadu women's football team is practising hard for the 26th senior women's national football championship scheduled in Kerala from November 28. Head coach S Gokila said the girls are raring to go. Due to heavy rains, the training could be not held in Chennai. A total of 35 players were shortlisted out of 150 and we are training in Namakkal, she added.

At nineteen, A Archana of Madurai is a veteran of four national games. "During the pandemic, practice sessions did not happen. The coaches are helping us get back to form. We are confident of laying hands on the winner's trophy.” Another player R Sandhya (23) from Cuddalore said, "Manipur and Odisha would be tough teams to beat but we are positive."

Sumithra Kamaraj (27) a key player of the national team, is from Cuddalore. A PhD student, she said the State and Central government should provide more job opportunities to football players. "Nowadays, women participate in several sporting events at the national and international levels. As long as we are fit, playing is an effortless task. After getting married, most sports persons quit the game citing family situations. Having employment opportunities would help women a lot. Unlike other sport, there is no quota in hobs for women football players."

A senior official in SDAT in Chennai said, "Reservation for women footballers is a policy decision of the government. Nevertheless, we will send proposals to the State government."