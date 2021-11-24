Rain fury: Prices of many vegetables become dearer in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchy

MS Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A visit to the vegetable market might give your the shock of you life, as prices of several vegetables have shot up over the past few weeks owing to the rains. With the arrival of tomato, brinjal and other locally-grown vegetables taking a hit, demand soared, thereby leading to the price rise.

Prices of vegetables such as drumstick, tomato, brinjal and Indian broad beans have all gone past the Rs 100-mark. According to sources, rains have affected vegetable cultivation over the past few months across the State. In last few weeks, the price of tomato and onion have gone up three times the normal price.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, M K Kamalakannan, trader and president of Gandhi Market Traders Welfare Association said, "A major portion of crops ready for harvest has been damaged. Vegetable arrival to the market has dropped drastically over the past two weeks. On an average, 25 lorries of tomato would arrive in Tiruchy every day."

"However, it has come down to 10 now. Likewise, arrival of various other vegetables has also declined over the past couple of weeks. Locally-cultivated vegetables are also in demand, leading to a rise in their prices as well. With a major portion of harvest-ready crops being damaged, traders are forced to procure vegetables from other State markets. As fuel prices increase, transportation cost also increases, all of which push the prices up," he added.

Raja, a wholesale vegetable trader from Tiruchy, said, "Demand is likely to remain high till the next harvest season (January). The prices have reached a peak, and are likely to reduce as arrival stabilizes."

Kannan, a city resident, said, "Initially, prices of tomato and onion alone went up. Now, most of the vegetables are being sold at a high price. We only hope the prices do not go up any further. The district administration should keep a watchful eye on the market and prevent illegal hoarding to create artificial price rise."

***********************

Vegetable price in Tiruchy (per kg)

* Drumstick: Rs 150

* Tomato: Rs 130 (Second quality: Rs 60)

* Brinjal: Rs 80 to Rs 100

* Indian Broad beans: Rs 120

* Beans: Rs 80

* Ladiesfinger: Rs 80

* Ridge gourd: Rs 70

* Snake gourd: Rs 70

* Ivy gourd: Rs 70

* Green chilly: Rs 60

* Carrot: Rs 70

* Potato: Rs 50

* Onion: Rs 40 - 50

(Sources: Gandhi Market traders)