STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Conversion to another religion no ground for inter-caste certificate: Madras High Court

The wife of the petitioner was given the community certificate as Scheduled Caste as per the provisions of the SC/ST (Amendment) Act, 1976.

Published: 25th November 2021 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ruled that the caste of a person remains unchanged after getting converted from one religion to another, and based on the same, no inter-caste marriage certificate can be issued.

Justice S M Subramaniam gave the ruling while dismissing a writ petition from S Paul Raj of Salem Camp in Mettur taluk, last week.

The petition sought to quash an order dated June 19, 2015 of the Salem district administration and consequently direct the authorities concerned to issue the inter-caste marriage certificate to him.

The petitioner belonged to the Adi-Dravida community.

As he converted to Christianity, he was issued with a community certificate classifying him as Backward Class as per a GO of the Social Welfare Department dated July 30, 1985.

He married a woman belonging to the Hindu Arunthathiyar community.

The wife of the petitioner was given the community certificate as Scheduled Caste as per the provisions of the SC/ST (Amendment) Act, 1976.

While so, petitioner, relying on a GO of the Personnel and Administrative Reforms department dated December 28, 1976, submitted an application for grant of inter-caste marriage certificate for availing the benefits of priority in public employment.

By the June, 2015 order the Salem district administration rejected the plea.

Hence, the present petition.

The judge noted that in this case the petitioner belongs to Christian Adi-Dravidar, which is also a Schedule Caste community and following his conversion, he was issued with the Backward Class certificate.

The wife of the petitioner, admittedly is from the Scheduled Caste.

When both the petitioner and his wife belong to Scheduled Caste community by birth, merely because the petitioner by virtue of conversion changed the religion would not entail him to get the inter-caste marriage certificate, the court ruled.

The very purpose and object of issuance of inter-caste marriage certificate is to provide certain welfare schemes and in such circumstances the classification of various castes as Backward Class, Scheduled Caste, Most Backward Class and others cannot be a ground to claim inter-caste marriage certificate.

It is the caste/community which has to be taken into consideration and when both the husband and wife belong to the same, then they are not entitled for the inter-caste marriage certificate for the purpose of availing the benefits under various schemes.

Thus, the order impugned passed is in consonance with the principles laid down, the judge said and dismissed the petition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Madras HC Inter Caste Certificate
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp