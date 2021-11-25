Madras HC refuses to quash summons to Isha Foundation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Refusing to quash the summons served to Isha Foundation on the issue of imparting Vedic knowledge under Gurukula educational system, the Madras High Court ordered the Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNCPCR) to initiate fresh proceedings on the matter.

Disposing of a petition filed by Isha Foundation, Justice SM Subramaniam directed the TNCPCR to issue fresh summons to the petitioner, fixing date and time, enabling the foundation to appear and submit its explanations/objections along with documents, if any, within a period of four weeks under the provisions of TN Commission for Protection Child Rights Act, 2005.

The petitioner was directed to submit its explanations/objections along with relevant documents, if any, within a period of two weeks from the date of receipt of the copy of the summons to be issued by TNCPCR, which was asked to pass orders on the matter within eight weeks of issuance of summons. The writ petition was filed in 2016 by Isha Foundation questioning the validity of suo motu summons issued.