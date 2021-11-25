Residents of Tamil Nadu's Burgur renew demand for alternative to ghat road

By Express News Service

ERODE: During the recent rains, the ghat road in the district witnessed landslides making it impossible for transportation. Following this recent episode, the residents of Burgur panchayat have urged the district administration to repair the road from Tharamaraikarai Madam to Murali as an alternative to the ghat road. Sources said this has been a request of residents for the past 30 years.



The ghat road that connects Burgur to Anthiyur has expanded at the cost of Rs 73 crore with help of the inter-state connectivity fund. However, due to recent heavy rains which caused landslides, the gabion wall on the left side of the road and the huge boulders fell in many places. As a result, the transportation to Burgur was affected for several days during the rains.



The residents said such landslides would continue at least for two more years until the loose boulders fall off or find grip. During such disruptions in traffic flow, residents said people have been struggling to access hospitals even during emergency circumstances.



The residents urged the district administration to hold talks with forest department to repair the road from Murali near Chennampatti in Ammapettai union to Madam.



President of Tamil Nadu Pazhankudi Makkal Sangam VP Gunasekaran said, "The distance from Thamaraikari to Madam is around 22 km and Murali to Madam is around 7 km. As parts of this route come under the forest department, it has not been laid properly. When the ghat road is blocked due to landslides or some accident, the residents are forced to walk from Madam to Murali.”



Further, Madam, located on the eastern side of the Burgur hills, is a short route for people in more than 15 hamlets on the side to reach the plains.



Ganesan, a resident, told TNIE, "This request has been pending for over 30 years. While it is a huge struggle to get any permission from the forest department, the ghat road was unnecessarily expanded for commercial purposes and it has led to the landslides."



Based on the recommendation of the Anthiyur MLA AG Venkatachalam to repair the road for the benefit of Burgur residents, Collector H Krishnanunni inspected the road recently. He has also ordered the officials to study the feasibility of laying the road. However, the road can be laid only if the forest department gives permission, said sources.

