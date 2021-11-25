STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

SC families to lose access to main road in Sembarakovai in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district

Recently, Venkatappans (caste Hindus) allegedly told the Arunthathiyars to take an alternative route from next year stating that he had other plans as the land value increased in the region.

Published: 25th November 2021 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 01:05 AM   |  A+A-

Sembarakovai comes under Natrampalayam panchayat in Anchetti and is situated at the foothills of Marimalai. The village has 60 families and half of them are Arunthathiyars.

Sembarakovai comes under Natrampalayam panchayat in Anchetti and is situated at the foothills of Marimalai. The village has 60 families and half of them are Arunthathiyars. (Photo | Express)

By Sivaguru S
Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Members of a scheduled caste living at Sembarakovai in Natrampalayam are set to lose access to the main road as landowners who till now allowed the use of their plots has allegedly restrained them. For decades, Arunthathiyars have been passing through patta land of caste Hindus to reach the main road. But they have now been told not to use them and Arunthathiyars have appealed to the government for help.

Sembarakovai comes under Natrampalayam panchayat in Anchetti and is situated at the foothills of Marimalai. The village has 60 families and half of them are Arunthathiyars. E Periyasamy (40),  a resident of the Arunthathiyar settlement, said, "There is no bitumen or cement road from our settlement to the main road. We have been using 100 metres owned by Selvam and Venkatappan (caste Hindus) as approach road. Even the main road is on land owned by Nagaraj, a caste Hindu." Recently, Venkatappans allegedly told them to take an alternative route from next year stating that he had other plans as the land value increased in the region.

S Jaya (48), another Arunthathiyar, said, "A month ago, Venkatappan told me the same. If the land is blocked, how will we reach the road?"

While Venkatappan was unavailable for comment, Selvam confirmed the development and said he would not allow the laying of bitumen or cement road through his land. He added that he would go with the decision taken by other caste Hindu landowners.  

Natrampalayam panchayat president G Selvi said she would convene a meeting with stakeholders and try to lay a road. District Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Officer S Shanti said, "A special tahsildar would visit the village on Thursday to grasp the situation. We will then decide whether to acquire lands of the caste Hindus or settle the issue through negotiations."

No Village Health Nurse visit
Apart from the road issue, A Velankanni (27) said village health nurses (do not visit the settlement due to bad roads. "We have to visit the anganwadi for vaccination or get nutrition powder. The VHN last visited the village three months ago." When contacted, Anchetti Upgraded Primary Health Centre in-charge medical officer Ashok said the VHN was visiting anganwadi to administer vaccines to children and added that he would check if she was visiting the village.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishnagiri Sembarakovai Natrampalayam Arunthathiyars Selvam Venkatappan Tamil Nadu caste violence
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp