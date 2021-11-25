Sign air transport pact with Singapore, Malaysia to resolve plight of Tamil diaspora, urges TN CM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday urged Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to make a temporary Air Transport Bubble Agreement with Singapore and Malaysia at the earliest to provide airline services and resolve the difficulties faced by the Tamil diaspora in Singapore and Malaysia.

The Chief Minister explained that Tamils who are having permanent residentship of Singapore and Malaysia and other travellers who visited India during the pandemic period are facing hardships for their return journey due to the non-availability of direct flight services.

“They have to travel through Dubai, Doha and Colombo which is causing inconvenience and financial burden as they have to pay more air charges and travel a longer distance due to the detour,” he added.

The Chief Minister also said due to the lack of agreement of temporary Air Transport Bubbles with Singapore and Malaysia, the travel business is being cornered by other foreign airlines like Qatar Airways, Emirates and Sri Lankan Airlines and not India’s airlines.