Two AIADMK ex-MLAs switch to BJP

Published: 25th November 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Representatational image of BJP flags. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Two former AIADMK MLAs L Manickam (Sholavanthan) and Chozhan CT Palanisamy (Karaikudi) joined the BJP on Wednesday. Besides, former TN Shiv Sena chief Radhakrishnan, former PMK deputy general secretary PR Durai Pandian and  former AMMK Cuddalore district secretary Balamurugan joined the party during the state executive committee meeting, ahead of the visit by national president J P Nadda. 

Addressing a public meeting, Nadda said DMK and corruption were two sides of a coin. Further, he invoked blessings of Lord Muruga to give people of Tamil Nadu the power to grow and prosper. Earlier, Nadda inaugurated BJP’s office on Palladam Road, and through video conference inaugurated party offices in Tirunelveli, Thirupattur, and Erode.

