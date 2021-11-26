STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Kodanad case: Estate manager reinterrogated

The manager of Kodanad estate S Natarajan was questioned on Thursday by a special team led by West Zone IG R Sudhakar in connection with the Kodanad murder and heist case.

Published: 26th November 2021 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Kodanad Estate in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

COPIMBATORE: The manager of Kodanad estate S Natarajan was questioned on Thursday by a special team led by West Zone IG R Sudhakar in connection with the Kodanad murder and heist case.

This is the second time Natarajan is interrogated in the case. Natarajan was in-charge of the Kodanad estate when 10 men allegedly broke into the bungalow of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on April 23, 2017.  

Natarajan arrived at the Police Recruit School in the city around 11 am and was questioned for over five hours. Sources said Natarajan was called for inquiry after new information emerged during the custodial interrogation of the brother and cousin of prime suspect Kanagaraj. Natarajan is among the three witnesses in the case. He was earlier questioned on September 3, soon after the case was reopened for further investigation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodanad case
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp