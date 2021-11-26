Kodanad case: Estate manager reinterrogated

By Express News Service

COPIMBATORE: The manager of Kodanad estate S Natarajan was questioned on Thursday by a special team led by West Zone IG R Sudhakar in connection with the Kodanad murder and heist case.

This is the second time Natarajan is interrogated in the case. Natarajan was in-charge of the Kodanad estate when 10 men allegedly broke into the bungalow of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on April 23, 2017.

Natarajan arrived at the Police Recruit School in the city around 11 am and was questioned for over five hours. Sources said Natarajan was called for inquiry after new information emerged during the custodial interrogation of the brother and cousin of prime suspect Kanagaraj. Natarajan is among the three witnesses in the case. He was earlier questioned on September 3, soon after the case was reopened for further investigation.