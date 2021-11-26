STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu: Anamalai Tiger Reserve officials step up vigil after leopard strays into Valparai school

After inspecting the school on Wednesday evening, ATR staff requested the headmaster to instruct students not to go near the bushes since the animal may hide in bushes.

Published: 26th November 2021 01:19 AM

leopard, leopard population

Representational photo of a leopard. (PTI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A day after a leopard was spotted in Valparai higher secondary school, officials of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) stepped up vigil inside the school premises.

Valparai forest range officer A Manikandan on Thursday, November 25, 2021, deputed four Anti-Poaching Watchers (APW) to allay fear among the students. However, the big cat did not return on Thursday.

Speaking to TNIE, HM G Sivanraj said, “We have asked Valparai municipal sanitary inspector to depute workers to clear bushes but no one was sent.” The HM added students of Classes VI to VIII were told to avoid going near the bushes as their classes are located near to them.

The HM said he would seek help from nearby tribal residential school authorities to focus one of its CCTV cameras on the school to monitor for the leopard’s movement.

