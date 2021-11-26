STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN plans three large petrochem projects

State also aims to establish exclusive clusters for various other sectors, says Industries Min

Published: 26th November 2021 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers have opposed petro projects in agricultural zones in the State | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has categorised chemicals and petrochemicals as sunrise sectors to extend financial support through additional incentives. It has also leveraged investments for setting up of three large petrochemical projects in Thoothukudi, Nagapattinam and Cuddalore, according to Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu.

Speaking at the summit on ‘Global Chemical and Petrochemical Manufacturing Hubs in India’, the minister said the three projects will position the State as a petrochemical investment destination. Stating that the investment promotion agency, Guidance, is interacting continuously with all chemical associations to address their requirements, he said the State aims to establish sector-specific clusters for electronics, foods, furniture, chemicals and petrochemicals by identifying new industrial zones and industrial land banks.

Among the three projects is an oil refinery complex to be established at Thoothukudi with a whopping investment of around Rs 40,000 crore by Middle East-based Al Kharafi. Also, a nine-million-metric-tonne per annum refinery is being set up at Nagapattinam by Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL), a subsidiary of the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL). The estimated investment in the CPCL-IOCL project, which will also have a petrochemical complex, is Rs 31,580 crore. The third project pertains to TCG group, which operates Haldia Petrochemicals in Bengal, setting up a petrochemicals project of international scale at Cuddalore.

The Thoothkudi project is awaiting clearance from the Ministry of Environment, said official sources. The project ran into trouble after Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (refinery division) directed the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu to take appropriate action on complaints against ongoing land acquisition at Allikulam and surrounding villages in Thoothukudi.

In May 2020, the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Ministry of Environment Forest & Climate Change, said such a polluting industry cannot be allowed close to dense residential areas. It was suggested that SIPCOT find a place at least 25 km away from the town and 10 km from any habitation and ecologically-important areas. Official sources said the project  will get clearance after consultations with people.

Similarly, the other two projects are facing opposition and the previous government had cancelled its notification on constituting a Petroleum, Chemical and Petrochemical Investment Region (PCPIR), encompassing 45 villages in Cuddalore and Nagapattinam districts. The State Assembly had also adopted a Bill declaring the Cauvery delta area as a protected agricultural zone.

Meanwhile, the minister said the State has established a Polymer Park spread across 306 acres near Chennai to cater to the needs of plastic manufacturing and logistics industries. “We have proposed to establish a pharmaceutical park and a textile park in the State,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp