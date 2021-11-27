STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Farmers’ pockets empty even as prices go sky-high

Crop damage and low yield mean tomato farmers get little benefit from the high prices of the staple

Published: 27th November 2021 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer removing damaged tomatoes from her field in Tiruchy | Express

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Were you one of those who blamed the farmer who grew tomatoes when the price of the vegetable went through the roof after the skies opened up? If so, you were off the mark totally as none of the farmers benefitted from the price hike in the market.

As Thekkamalai, a tomato farmer from Vaiyampatti in Trichy district, told TNIE, “Usually I grow tomatoes on about an acre. But, due to the incessant rains, I planted tomatoes only on a small portion of my land. Under normal situations, tomatoes are procured from me for just Rs 15-20 a kg. Whenever there is a demand, the price increases to Rs 30. For the first time, however, the procurement price suddenly went up this week to Rs 70 for tomatoes, which were sold in the market for Rs 120 and above.”

A farmer showing rain-damaged
tomatoes at Vaiyampatti block 
in Tiruchy | Express

Thangavel, another farmer from T Kovilpatti, said, “Though commission mandis and traders get big profits, the demand has increased procurement price, thereby benefiting farmers to some extent. On the flipside, the heavy downpour has tremendously affected the yield. At least one-third of the tomato yield has been affected on my land from the beginning of this month. So, whatever little profit we are getting now is just compensating for the loss we incurred owing to the rain-inflicted damage. The middlemen and traders are ones who are the unaffected.”

To understand the trade dynamics that leaves less profit for the farmers, it works like this – from the farm, tomato goes to the commission mandis and then to traders. Price of procurement from farmers is fixed by the commission mandis on a daily basis, based on the demand and supply. Traders buy it from mandis and sell it to consumers. Price doubles in this process.

Why the farmers cannot sell their produce directly? Thangavel said, “All the farmers cannot sit and sell their produce the whole day like traders do. We have other work to do as well. I am a tailor. After the farm works, I stitch at a shop in nearby town.” Three days ago when tomato price was Rs 120 and above for consumers, the vegetable was procured from Thangavel for just Rs 67.

Saravanakumar, a farmer from C Kallpatti, said “This incessant rains spoiled tomato cultivation. We have to take extra care to grow tomato during the rainy season. For that, we spend extra money. Despite that, yield gets affected. We are getting 10 to 20 boxes of tomato only in place of 100 boxes an acre as the rains affect flowers and pollination.”

Farmers demanded that the government come up with a mechanism to fix prices of vegetables so that they would not be affected when there was surplus. On Friday, the price of tomato fell to `90 in supermarkets and Rs 60-70 in Gandhi Market in Trichy. The decrease was due to the government’s intervention and also because of the supply from other States.

Otherwise, tomato cultivation is underway on around 200 hectares in Tiruchy district, predominantly in Vaiyampatti block. But, the plants on just a few hectares are yielding tomatoes now, whereas those in the rest of the lands are yet to ripen. The cultivation of tomato in most of the places in Tiruchy and neighbouring districts is in unripen stage. The plants that are in this stage will take over a month to yield tomatoes.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmer price rise tomatoes vegetable
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp