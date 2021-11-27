Foot-and-mouth disease spread amid vax shortage worries farmers in Tamil Nadu's Namakkal

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: With not many cattle vaccinated on time, Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) is spreading rapidly in the district. Milk production has taken a hit, said farmers and accused the animal husbandry department of not arranging vaccination camps.



N Natesan, a farmer in Kollappattu, told TNIE, “FMD has become a big threat and the reason for that is vaccination was not conducted regularly in the last 14 months." He added that the State does not have sufficient vaccine stock.



Charging the animal husbandry department with not helping farmers, Natesan said a couple of ambulances were available in the district till recently to transport animals. However, a few months ago, they were diverted to Erode, forcing farmers to use their own vehicles for emergencies.



Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Welfare Association's state general secretary MG Rajendran said enough vaccines were supplied to Erode and Salem recently, whereas Namakkal only received 10,000 doses. Rajendran added that there was a possibility of more animals falling prey to the disease but officials were tight-lipped over the issue. “We urge them to announce the actual deaths at least. Moreover, the insurance claim process for FMD is unfeasible. The district administration has to take action in providing compensation to farmers through disaster management funds," he urged.



Dr VP Ponnuvel, Joint Director (JD) of Animal Husbandry, said, "As per data, there are 3.32 lakh cows, bulls and calves in the district. Samples were taken from many areas and sent for diagnosing FMD. This apart, we have conducted 90 medical camps across the district. After getting results from the lab, we will be able to come to a conclusion."



The JD admitted there was a vaccine shortage as only one manufacturer is currently active. He assured the farmers that vaccines would be distributed immediately upon arrival of stock.



A senior revenue official confirmed that providing compensation for FMD was impossible. "For FMD, we do not have money in disaster management funds." However, he promised that steps would be taken to administer the vaccines.