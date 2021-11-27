STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Happy Birthday Udayanidhi Stalin: DMK distributes relief materials in flood-affected areas

Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh, MLA Ezhilan, MP Kalanidhi Veerasami distributed relief materials to people in the Tenampet area who were affected due to heavy rainfall.

DMK MLA and Kollywood actor Udhayanidhi Stalin

By ANI

CHENNAI: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) cadres celebrated DMK youth wing secretary and party President MK Stalin's son Udayanidhi Stalin's birthday by distributing the relief material to the people affected by heavy rains.

While speaking to the media, Education Minister, Anbil Magesh, said, "We celebrate our party youth wing secretary and our friend Udayanidhi's birthday by distributing relief materials to people affected due to rain. We are not celebrating by firing crackers but by giving relief materials to the needy."

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is meeting Governor RN Ravi to discuss the situation in the state due to continuous and heavy rainfall, informed the Chief Minister's Office.

Nagapattinam and Cuddalore are the most affected districts due to the incessant rain.Chennai Meteorological Department on Friday had given a red alert to all coastal districts till today and an orange alert to the adjacent districts.

