Hindu-only criteria for jobs in HR and CE college to stay

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a petition which sought an interim stay on the appointment of assistant professors to Arulmigu Kapaleeswarar Arts and Science College in Kolathur, run by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR and CE).

The petitioner had said one of the eligibility criteria for the post, which allowed only people belonging to the Hindu religion to apply, went against certain provisions of the Constitution. The division bench of Justices T Raja and D Bharatha Chakravarthy, however, dismissed the petition saying public interest petitions could not be allowed in service matters.

The petition was filed by K Pandiyan, a retired associate professor, who said the criteria deprived the chances of eligible persons from other religions, and that the stipulation is a violation of Article 16 (1) and (2) of the Constitution. The discrimination shown in respect of religion would also offend the concept of secularism, he added.

Government Pleader P Muthkumar, appearing for the State, informed the bench that the appointment orders to the selected candidates for the post were handed over, and the entire procedure had already been completed. He also submitted that the procedures of inviting applications and notifying the posts are not required to be followed by the college as it is a self-financing institution.