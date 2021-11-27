Screening intensified in TN after South Africa Covid variant scare

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the South Africa Covid-19 new variant trigger, the State intensified screening and tests at airport for travellers coming or transiting through South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong. Speaking to reporters at the DMS campus on Friday, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the Union Health Ministry has instructed the State to intensify screening and tests at airports. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said, already RT-PCR test is done on travellers coming from South African and Botswana, now travellers coming from or transiting through Hong Kong also will be subjected for tests.

Meanwhile, Subramanian said, the Health Department will soon launch ‘Nammai Kaakum 48’ scheme to save the lives of road accident victims on the highways. The programme will be launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin in December.

The minister said, the State will also enact a new act for the same during the next Assembly session. one-third road accident victims die due to delay in treatment, and by providing care many lives can be saved. The government also will spend Rs 1 lakh for the treatment of road accident victims in the highways, irrespective of their State or country.

The Health Department also identified 609 hospitals near the highways for easy access to accident victims. Around 500 accident prone spots have been identified. The State also will increase ambulances that attend to accidents from 124 to 300. The Health Department will recruit 4,848 nurses, 2,448 health inspectors and GO in this regard was passed on Thursday. Also incentive marks will be provided to nurses. The marks will be considered for their appointment, Subramanian added.