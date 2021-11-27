Sexual abuse case: Police get custody of college correspondent

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Dindigul Mahila Court ordered three days police custody to P Jothimurugan, correspondent of a private nursing college, who was booked under seven sections including POCSO Act following complaints from students.

Alleging that many girl students were sexually abused by Jothimurugan, the students of the private nursing college in Muthanampatti staged a protest on November 19. Of the three students who came forward to file a police complaint, two were aged below 18 years.

Following the protests, the college was closed indefinitely and the hostel warden, Archana, was arrested for allegedly extending sexual favours by sending girls to Jothimurugan’s house. According to sources, Jothimurugan surrendered before Polur Judicial Magistrate Court in Thiruvannamalai on Tuesday and was lodged in Vellore Central Prison.

He was produced before Dindigul Mahila Court on Friday. While the police sought seven days custody, the court granted three days. He will be produced at the court on Monday. Meanwhile, the hostel warden, Archana, was lodged at Madurai Central Prison.