STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sexual abuse case: Police get custody of college correspondent

Alleging that many girl students were sexually abused by  Jothimurugan, the students of the private nursing college in Muthanampatti staged a protest on November 19.

Published: 27th November 2021 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Sexual Assault

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Dindigul Mahila Court ordered three days police custody to P Jothimurugan, correspondent of a private nursing college, who was booked under seven sections including POCSO Act following complaints from students.

Alleging that many girl students were sexually abused by Jothimurugan, the students of the private nursing college in Muthanampatti staged a protest on November 19. Of the three students who came forward to file a police complaint, two were aged below 18 years. 

Following the protests, the college was closed indefinitely and the hostel warden, Archana, was arrested for allegedly extending sexual favours by sending girls to Jothimurugan’s house. According to sources, Jothimurugan surrendered before Polur Judicial Magistrate Court in Thiruvannamalai on Tuesday and was lodged in Vellore Central Prison. 

He was produced before Dindigul Mahila Court on Friday. While the police sought seven days custody, the court granted three days. He will be produced at the court on Monday.  Meanwhile, the hostel warden, Archana, was lodged at Madurai Central Prison.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO Act Sexual abuse
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp