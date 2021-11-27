Stalin vows to put an end to sexual violence

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing serious concern over the increasing incidents of sexual assault against women and children, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said the State government “will put a full stop to such crimes.”

In his message on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the CM said of late, news about sexual assaults on women and children, and victims attempting suicide has been paining him. “I am ashamed of this because such incidents happen in a society where virtues and culture are regarded highly and in a country where science and technologies are growing fast,” said the CM.

Stalin also appealed to women and children who are subjected to sexual assault to lodge a complaint against the concerned person openly. The parents also should not hesitate to lodge complaints regarding such crimes. The management of schools, colleges and working places should not hesitate to take action, he said.

The CM added that from the forthcoming academic year onwards, information about Students Helpline Number 14417 will be included in all the textbooks.