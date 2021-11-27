STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tomato price falls to Rs 50 a kg

Tomato

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After peaking at Rs 120 a kg this week, tomato wholesale prices fell by another Rs 30 to cost Rs 40 a kg on Friday. The kitchen staple was being sold at Rs 50-40 a kg at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market and Rs 80-70 a kg in retail, bringing respite to consumers. Until Thursday, the retail prices had stood at Rs 100 a kg.

The prices cooled down after 50 vehicles laden with tomatoes arrived at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market, along with three truckloads from North India. The prices had dipped earlier after the government promised to procure 15 tonnes of tomatoes from cooperatives and sell it to the consumers. 

M Thiagarajan, president of Koyambedu Vegetable, Fruit, and Flower Sellers’ Welfare Association, said first-grade tomatoes are now priced at Rs 50 and second grade, at Rs 40. Wholesale traders, however, feel that the prices might go up by Rs 5-10 if supplies dwindle owing to the recent rains. 

Meanwhile, country tomatoes were being sold at Rs 100 for 1.5 kg at Koyambedu retail market; a hybrid variety cost Rs 50 a kg at a few shops. Abdul Khader, secretary of  Koyambedu Vegetable Wholesale Merchants Association, said prices of other vegetables remain the same. Ladies finger is now being sold at `80-90 a kg in the wholesale market.

Comments

