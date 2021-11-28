STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Digitisation key for growth of India’s MSMEs: Expert

Information Technology Minister T Mano Thangaraj, said TN government is taking many steps towards bridging the gap in ICT skills and training people to become technologically savvy.

Published: 28th November 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

MSME , Power, Light

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Time has come for India to adopt digitisation in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as 30 per cent of GDP and 50 per cent of the country’s exports come from such industries, according to state secretary for MSMEs, V Arun Roy. 

Bangladesh, Vietnam and China are leveraging into technology-dependent economy, all with the use of cheap labour but small and medium industries in India are not showing rapid technology adoption, as only 5-10 per cent of them even use computers, said Roy, during a session at CII Connect 2021 organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry.

He also spoke on the creation of a mega cluster for automobile industry in Coimbatore with a pointed reference to the establishment of pharma cluster and aerospace cluster by the department of MSME under the Tamil Nadu Government.

Information Technology Minister T Mano Thangaraj, said TN government is taking many steps towards bridging the gap in ICT skills and training people to become technologically savvy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MSME
India Matters
Shankkar Aiyar
Covid variant Omicron shakes up smug world
Personnel from Fire and Rescue Services Department on duty at Mudichur in Tambaram on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath
Gulp it down: Chennai rainfall among highest in last 200 years!
Meet Krishnaprasad, Covid data warrior from Kerala
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp