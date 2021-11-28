Digitisation key for growth of India’s MSMEs: Expert

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Time has come for India to adopt digitisation in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as 30 per cent of GDP and 50 per cent of the country’s exports come from such industries, according to state secretary for MSMEs, V Arun Roy.

Bangladesh, Vietnam and China are leveraging into technology-dependent economy, all with the use of cheap labour but small and medium industries in India are not showing rapid technology adoption, as only 5-10 per cent of them even use computers, said Roy, during a session at CII Connect 2021 organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry.

He also spoke on the creation of a mega cluster for automobile industry in Coimbatore with a pointed reference to the establishment of pharma cluster and aerospace cluster by the department of MSME under the Tamil Nadu Government.

Information Technology Minister T Mano Thangaraj, said TN government is taking many steps towards bridging the gap in ICT skills and training people to become technologically savvy.