STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Ex-minister’s son among seven held for hijacking cashew-laden truck

A senior police officer said the driver had noted down the registration number of the car of the hijackers when it tried to waylay the truck multiple times.

Published: 28th November 2021 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

(Representational image.)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Seven persons, including the son of a former minister, were arrested for hijacking a container truck ferrying cashew nuts after assaulting the driver on the Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli stretch of a National Highway on Friday early morning.  

The suspects have been identified as C Gnanaraj Jebasingh (40), son of former AIADMK minister Chellapandian, G Marimuthu Mani (30), V Senthilmurugan (35), S Manohar (36), S Vishnu (26), M Pandi (21) and D Rajkumar (26).  Cashew worth Rs 1.10 crore and the truck worth `10 lakh were recovered from them. Police also seized the car they used for the crime.

Police said the incident happened when the driver of the truck, Ari Raj (35) of Alangulam in Tenkasi, was ferrying the container, loaded with 16 tonnes of cashew kernel, from Mulagumoodu in Kanyakumari district to a shipping company in Thoothukudi. The consignment was listed to be exported to Tokyo, Japan. “On the way, a gang of seven members, armed with knives and sharp weapons, waylaid the truck at Pottalurani on the national highway,” they added.

A senior police officer said the driver had noted down the registration number of the car of the hijackers when it tried to waylay the truck multiple times. “He informed the registration number of the car to his friend, who in turn, told the lorry owner about the incident,” he said, adding that this was a vital clue that led to the arrest.  

Based on the lorry owner’s complaint, Thoothukudi SP S Jeyakumar deputed a special team led by Assistant Superintendent of Police G Chandeesh and Inspector Ramesh of Pudukottai police station.
Ramesh told TNIE locating the truck was a difficult task as its GPS device and fast tag were undone from the lorry. “However, we proceeded with the investigation with the number of the car, which belonged to the ex-AIADMK minister Chellapandian’s son Gnanaraj Jebasingh,” he added. The team traced the car of Jebasingh to Rasipuram of Namakkal district. The policemen led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Chandeesh arrested the suspects at Kakaneri village.

Ari Raj said in the attack of the gang, he sustained a knife injury on his head. “They later stuffed me in the boot of the car after blindfolding me and tying my hands and legs. The assailants emptied two bottles of liquor in my mouth to intoxicate me. I was thrown out of the car at Aravakurichi of Karur district in the morning. It was some shepherds who helped me get admitted to Aravakurichi government hospital,” he added. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shankkar Aiyar
Covid variant Omicron shakes up smug world
Personnel from Fire and Rescue Services Department on duty at Mudichur in Tambaram on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath
Gulp it down: Chennai rainfall among highest in last 200 years!
Meet Krishnaprasad, Covid data warrior from Kerala
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp