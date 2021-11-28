STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami's personal assistant held for cheating people by promising government jobs

Mani had approached the district court seeking anticipatory bail, which was rejected following which he filed a petition in the Madras HC.

Published: 28th November 2021 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

Former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: A Personal Assistant (PA) of former Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami was arrested in Omalur in neighbouring Salem district on Sunday on charges of collecting lakhs of rupees from many people by promising to secure them government jobs.

Based on a complaint from Tamilselvan of Neyveli that the personal assistant Mani had taken Rs 17 lakh from him on the promise of getting assistant engineer post in the Transport department but failed to fulfil his promise and reportedly threatened him of dire consequences if he complained, the Salem Crime Branch registered a case against him a month ago.

Police also registered a case against Selvakumar, a broker.

Mani had approached the district court seeking anticipatory bail, which was rejected following which he filed a petition in the Madras High Court.

Since the High Court also rejected the petition, it paved the way for his arrest.

Sleuths from the Crime Branch on receipt of information that Mani was in his house in Nadupatti near Omalur, rushed there and arrested him in the early hours, police said.

Police are interrogating Mani as there are complaints from a few others that they had paid him to the tune of over Rs 50 lakh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Government Jobs Tamil Nadu Jobs Edappadi Palaniswami
India Matters
Shankkar Aiyar
Covid variant Omicron shakes up smug world
Personnel from Fire and Rescue Services Department on duty at Mudichur in Tambaram on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath
Gulp it down: Chennai rainfall among highest in last 200 years!
Meet Krishnaprasad, Covid data warrior from Kerala
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp