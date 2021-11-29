STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID vaccine hesitancy creeping in despite Coimbatore district's steady performance

Health officials attribute this to poor compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures as Coimbatore's tally of fresh cases dropped below the 100 mark on November 6.

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Even as Coimbatore district's performance is steady in terms of administering the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Health Department is finding it hard to get people to take the second dose. Sources said a large section of people is reluctant to get the jab, assuming the pandemic has subsided.

However, Coimbatore has been experiencing a slight rise in new COVID cases over the last few days. Health officials attribute this to poor compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures. Coimbatore's tally of fresh cases dropped below the 100 mark on November 6, but has again surpassed Chennai’s case count.

An analysis by the Health Department revealed that a whopping six lakh people in Coimbatore district are due for their second dose. As of Sunday noon, 99 per cent of the 27,90,700 people in the district have received their first dose and 54.39 per cent of them got the second dose.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS) P Aruna said, "We vaccinated nearly 40,000 people per day in August but currently only 5,000 people are being inoculated. People who got their first dose of Covishield are due for their second." She added that the beneficiaries are reluctant to get the second dose, thinking the pandemic has subsided.

Aruna advised people to get vaccinated to prevent extreme health conditions if they contract COVID-19. "Those vaccinated with both the doses will be asymptomatic and require less dependency on oxygen beds during admission. So, it is advisable to get vaccinated a few days before the due date for the second dose to generate antibodies," the DDHS explained.

Sources said the mortality rate in Coimbatore is now relatively lower compared to that between June and July. They attributed this to vaccination.

Over 16 lakh get the jab

The Health Department vaccinated 16.05 lakh people in the 12th mega COVID-19 vaccination camp, which was held on Sunday. Tamil Nadu has vaccinated 16,05,293 people, of whom 5,89,140 received the first dose and 10,16,153 received the second. Over 78 lakh people are yet to take the second dose

