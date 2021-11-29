Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 recorded near Vellore in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

VELLORE: An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude was recorded near Vellore in the early hours of Monday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake occurred on Monday at 4.17 am at a depth of 25km. The epicenter falls in Tirupattur, about 59 kms West - Southwest (WSW) of Vellore.

People residing in Ramanayakkanpettai and Thumberi villages of Vaniyambadi block were reported to have felt the mild quake.

No damages and loss of property were reported from this area, the revenue department officials in Tirupattur said.

The effect of the earthquake had slightly damaged a house located at Thattaparai village in Vellore's Gudiyatham, according to revenue officials in Vellore.

The house owned by G. Selvam (58) had developed cracks.

Further assessment is underway, said district collector P. Kumaravel Pandian.