STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Heavy rains lash Tamil Nadu's Nagercoil; crops over 11,000 acres flooded

Catchment areas of Chittar, Pechiparai and Mambalathuraiyaru dams also received heavy rainfall and around 2,500 cusecs surplus water was let out from Chittar I and Chittar II reservoirs.

Published: 29th November 2021 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Rains, monsoon

For representational purposes (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL/TIRUPPUR/THANJAVUR: Rains lashed Nagercoil and other parts of Kanniyakumari district on Sunday. Catchment areas of Chittar, Pechiparai and Mambalathuraiyaru dams also received heavy rainfall. Around 2,500 cusecs surplus water was let out from Chittar I and Chittar II reservoirs.

Hence, flood alert was issued for the banks of Kodayar and Thamirabarani rivers. Over 2,500 cusecs of water was also discharged from Pechiparai dam. Meanwhile, shattering all hopes of a rainfall recession, Tirunelveli district too received heavy rains on Sunday. Collector V Vishnu has announced holiday for schools and colleges on Monday. 

After 23 years, water released from Uppar dam

Water was released from the Uppar dam in Dharapuram on Saturday night, after 23 long years. According to a PWD official, "For the past two weeks, heavy rains in catchment areas caused the water level to touch 23 feet on Saturday night. As a result, water was released at 11.45 pm. Currently, the inflow and the outflow is around 469 cusec."

Crops over 11,000 acres inundated in Thanjavur

Crops over nearly 11,000 acres in the district have come under rainwater, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Sunday. Inspecting the inundated areas in Thanjavur panchayat union, including Reddipalayam and Kattukkottai, on Sunday the minister said about 500 acres in the panchayat union alone have been inundated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagercoil Mambalathuraiyaru dam Kanniyakumari district Uppar dam Tamil Nadu rains Northeast monsoon
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp