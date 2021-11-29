Heavy rains lash Tamil Nadu's Nagercoil; crops over 11,000 acres flooded

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL/TIRUPPUR/THANJAVUR: Rains lashed Nagercoil and other parts of Kanniyakumari district on Sunday. Catchment areas of Chittar, Pechiparai and Mambalathuraiyaru dams also received heavy rainfall. Around 2,500 cusecs surplus water was let out from Chittar I and Chittar II reservoirs.

Hence, flood alert was issued for the banks of Kodayar and Thamirabarani rivers. Over 2,500 cusecs of water was also discharged from Pechiparai dam. Meanwhile, shattering all hopes of a rainfall recession, Tirunelveli district too received heavy rains on Sunday. Collector V Vishnu has announced holiday for schools and colleges on Monday.

After 23 years, water released from Uppar dam

Water was released from the Uppar dam in Dharapuram on Saturday night, after 23 long years. According to a PWD official, "For the past two weeks, heavy rains in catchment areas caused the water level to touch 23 feet on Saturday night. As a result, water was released at 11.45 pm. Currently, the inflow and the outflow is around 469 cusec."

Crops over 11,000 acres inundated in Thanjavur

Crops over nearly 11,000 acres in the district have come under rainwater, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Sunday. Inspecting the inundated areas in Thanjavur panchayat union, including Reddipalayam and Kattukkottai, on Sunday the minister said about 500 acres in the panchayat union alone have been inundated.