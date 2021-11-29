STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mask up, Kovai! Covid cases on the rise

Officials opined that the easing of lockdown curbs, which resulted in crowds flocking to shops ahead of the festivals, might have caused the spread of infection.

Published: 29th November 2021

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Even as the Covid-19 variant Omicron (B.1.1.529) is grabbing headlines, Coimbatore has been experiencing a slight rise in new cases over the last few days. Health officials attribute the rise to poor mask compliance and people not following Standard Operating Procedures.

Further, officials opined that the easing of lockdown curbs, which resulted in crowds flocking to shops ahead of the festivals, might have caused the spread of infection.

Coimbatore's tally of fresh cases dropped below the 100-mark on November 6 but has again surpassed Chennai's case count.

Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS) P Aruna said people not complying with mandatory mask-wearing when in public are the reason for this upsurge. Pointing out that even those who are fully vaccinated could contract the infection, she said following SOPs -- mask-wearing, physical distancing, and sanitising hands — would shield one from the virus.  Health department officials said people wear facemasks only when they are confronted by the flying squad who impose a fine.

Meanwhile, the health department has increased vigil at the Coimbatore International Airport (CIA) to screen travellers from abroad.

