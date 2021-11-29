School students to have extra classes after rains: Tamil Nadu minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Once the showers end, extra classes will be conducted to complete the remaining syllabus for students, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, in Tiruchy on Sunday. As a part of DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin's birthday celebrations, he distributed welfare assistance to women being rehabilitated at a home in Mannarpuram.

Speaking to reporters after the event, he said, "The syllabus was reduced due to the pandemic; it will not be reduced further. Once the rain subsides, extra classes will be held in schools for teachers to complete the remaining portions."

With the rains severely damaging crops, the minister has asked the Collector to provide a report on the rain-hit areas so compensation can be sought from the government. Several DMK leaders inspected the rain-affected areas in the last few days.