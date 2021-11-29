With lesser COVID cases, 1800 mini-clinics' doctors in Tamil Nadu may be out of jobs

Omjasvin MD By

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is likely to terminate contracts of mini-clinic doctors by December, as the COVID-19 caseload has decreased. These doctors were recruited by the AIADMK government just before the second wave of the pandemic hit the State. Official sources said the services of the mini-clinics would be merged with existing programmes.

There are 1,820 medical officers currently on the payroll and all of their contracts can be terminated on December 4, according to a document shared by the Deputy Directors of Health Services to the doctors. The document said their services will not be required beyond December.

With each medical officer earning Rs 60,000, the State is expected to save Rs 10.92 crore a month by terminating the doctors' contracts. Likewise, the contracts of 1,420 multi-purpose workers too would be terminated by December. Each multi-purpose worker earns Rs 6,000 a month so ending their contracts further saves the State Rs 85.20 lakh each month.

Officials said discussions were on to reduce the strength of mini-clinic medical officers in a phased manner. "We may retain some of the doctors who are working in places like King’s Institute. Apart from this, the services of the rest are required less now," said an official, on condition of anonymity.

Most doctors were recruited before second wave

Sources claimed the discussion to reduce the strength of the mini-clinic doctors had come up during the AIADMK led regime too. "However, the final decision will be taken by the Chief Minister," sources said.

Officials said the doctors are now just on vaccination duty and a need does not arise to prolong their contracts. "When recruiting, it was made clear their jobs would not be made permanent," he said.

This has not gone over well with the doctors, most of whom are young graduates who took the job just before the second wave. Some had also worked during the first wave. Most of them too also have salary dues ranging from one to three months.

