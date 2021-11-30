STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Driver resorts to dharna to get TNSTC bus fixed

A TNSTC driver sat on a protest in front of the mechanic office in Ukkadam Bus Depot, alleging poor maintenance of the bus he drives.

Published: 30th November 2021 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

TNSTC

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By M Saravanan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A TNSTC driver sat on a protest in front of the mechanic office in Ukkadam Bus Depot, alleging poor maintenance of the bus he drives. P Nandhakumar (52) who drives the bus between Coimbatore and Theni, alleged that the issues had not been rectified despite him lodging complaints for more than two months. 

After completing duty, on November 26, Nandhakumar parked the bus (TN38 N 3100)  and sat on a protest in front the Assistant Engineer office of Mechanic department. Co-workers recorded the incident and circulated it on social media.

“I have been raising multiple complaints for a long time. I pointed out that brake, clutch, wheel alignment, steering and radiator needed repairs. I have been mentioning them in the logbook after my duty. But they have not been attended so far,” the driver told TNIE. “On duty, I operate the bus for over 550 km. I am the guardian of my passengers. After the protest, the bus was sent for maintenance,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNSTC Coimbatore
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp