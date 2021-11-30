Coimbatore: Driver resorts to dharna to get TNSTC bus fixed

M Saravanan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A TNSTC driver sat on a protest in front of the mechanic office in Ukkadam Bus Depot, alleging poor maintenance of the bus he drives. P Nandhakumar (52) who drives the bus between Coimbatore and Theni, alleged that the issues had not been rectified despite him lodging complaints for more than two months.

After completing duty, on November 26, Nandhakumar parked the bus (TN38 N 3100) and sat on a protest in front the Assistant Engineer office of Mechanic department. Co-workers recorded the incident and circulated it on social media.

“I have been raising multiple complaints for a long time. I pointed out that brake, clutch, wheel alignment, steering and radiator needed repairs. I have been mentioning them in the logbook after my duty. But they have not been attended so far,” the driver told TNIE. “On duty, I operate the bus for over 550 km. I am the guardian of my passengers. After the protest, the bus was sent for maintenance,” he added.