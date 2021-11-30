STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flash floods inundate Tenkasi’s Main Falls

The flood damaged steel fencing, erected for the safety of tourists, and a portion of the tiles in the Main Falls. 

Published: 30th November 2021 05:17 AM

a Tirunelveli temple submerged with flood water| mk ashok kumar/ v karthik alagu

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY/COIMBATORE/TENKASI: Main Falls, Five Falls and Old Courtallam Falls in Tenkasi witnessed massive flash floods for the second day on Monday due to heavy rain in the catchment area in the Western Ghats. The flood damaged steel fencing, erected for the safety of tourists, and a portion of the tiles in the Main Falls. 

While Tiruchy received marginal rainfall in the last few days, a threat of severe flooding looms large over the city. All major waterbodies surrounding the city is brimming owing to huge inflow. Some residential areas were inundated. 

People wade through waterlogged roads in Tiruchy

Meanwhile rains continued to ruin the dreams of farmers in Tiruchy. Floodwater from the Koraiyar and the Ariyaru   rivers had breached into fields in parts of Manapparai and Manikandam blocks, submerging crops. The  banks of Kuvalai canal also breached, leaving about 1,500 acres of crops in the Thiruverumbur area inundated.

The residents of Chinnarpathi, a tribal settlement, in Coimbatore, too, worry that water seeping into the village during heavy rains would damage houses. The village, situated adjacent to the Azhiyar dam, is frequently flooded due to damage in the canal of Chinnar stream, said resident of the hamlet.

