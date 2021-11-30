Madurai constable arrested for raping woman returning home from movie

Vignesh V By

Express News Service

MADURAI: A police constable was arrested in Madurai on Monday night for allegedly raping a woman who was returning from a late show of a movie. Departmental action is being initiated against him. Confirming the arrest, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) P Thamarai Kannan said the constable Murugan, attached to the Thilagar Thidal (Crime) police station, had been booked under Section 376 of the IPC.

According to sources, the victim had gone for a movie with five colleagues on Saturday night. One of them was dropping her home on a bike around 2 am on Sunday when two cops, including Murugan, intercepted the duo. Sources said the policemen made insinuations about the duo’s relationship. Murugan allegedly questioned the man, before taking his mobile phone and sending him off.

Sources told TNIE Murugan informed his colleague he would send the woman home by an auto and left with her. Then, he allegedly took her to a lodge and raped her before sending her home by auto and rejoining his colleague.

The woman did not open up about the incident till Monday morning when she told her colleague. He lodged a complaint with the AWPS South following which Madurai Police Commissioner Prem Anand Sinha inquired into the case. A senior police official said Murugan would be suspended soon.

(With inputs from Sahaya Novinston Lobo)