STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Nagapattinam village officer lauded for flood relief efforts

His dedication in leading people from flooded low-lying areas to relief camps amid downpour have come for praise.

Published: 30th November 2021 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan presenting a certificate to P Sabarinathan | express

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A 29-year-old village administrative officer (VAO) from Nagapattinam, P Sabarinathan, has received appreciation for his extraordinary commitment to flood relief work over the past few weeks in Pappakovil. His dedication in leading people from flooded low-lying areas to relief camps amid downpour have come for praise.

“The past few weeks have been challenging and satisfying. People were hesitant about moving to relief camps as many of them were dependent on cattle farming and wanted to stay by their cattle. I promised them that we had space for them and their cattle at the camps. I promised to lead and accompany them from the front. It was then they began to trust in me,” Sabarinathan said.

Pappakovil panchayat has 1,272 families in villages like Pappakovil, Periyanariyankudi, Karuveli, Kudineiveli, Samathuvapuram, Chinnanariyankudi and Puthiya Kallaar. The panchayat is located next to the Odambogi River, a distributary of the Vennar. The hamlets lack development, are in low-lying areas and vulnerable to floods during heavy rains. The roads easily get flooded owing to overflow from the river, and water stagnates up to waist height in the villages. 

Sabarinathan said he and panchayat officials arranged for a bus to transport the villagers and steer them through the flood to the camps at night. “After leading them to the camps, I spent the nights with them and ensured that they got proper food at the camps,” Sabarinathan said. He also blocked pathways in streets inside his village where some huts were on the verge of collapsing.

An ME mechanical engineering graduate, Sabarinathan is from Nagapattinam and has been in village administration services for the past three years.  Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan presented him a certificate of appreciation in the precedence of Nagapattinam Collector A Arun Thamburaj on Monday. 
Thamburaj said, “We laud Sabarinathan for his commitment in a challenging environment. Such people are doing amazing work at the moment.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagapattinam flood relief
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp