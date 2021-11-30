STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Paddy grown on thousands of acres submerged in Tiruchy as surplus river water enters fields

The rains have filled waterbodies in southern parts of the district and lack of proper maintenance has led to breaches of surplus water from the Koraiyar and Ariyaru rivers at multiple locations

Published: 30th November 2021 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

Labourers working in a paddy field (File photo| V Karthickalagu)

By MS Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Ruining the dreams of farmers in Tiruchy, floodwater from the Koraiyar and the Ariyaru entered fields in parts of Manapparai and Manikandam blocks, submerging crops. The banks of the Kuvalai canal also saw a breach, leaving about 1,500 acres of crops in Thiruverumbur area inundated.

The rains have been filling all waterbodies in the southern parts of the district and lack of proper maintenance has led to breaches of surplus water from both the rivers at multiple locations in Manikandam and Manapparai, sources said. The branch canal, which carries water from the Ariyaru and the Koraiyar to Manikandam, saw a breach at Yesanapatti village in Manikandam, flooding over thousand acres of paddy fields.

The Kuvalai canal carries excess water from the Kattaru from Pudukkottai and leads to the Cauvery near Tiruchy. Excessive floodwater flowing in the canal had a breach at multiple places in Thiruverumbur, flooding nearly 1,500 acres of paddy fields.

The floodwater also submerged nearly 2,000 acres of paddy fields in Manapparai. Speaking to TNIE, Murugesan, Joint Director of the Agriculture Department, said officials have been told to inspect all the affected areas. Farmers are being told to take measures to save the crops once the water drains off.

Velmurgan, a farmer from Yesanapatti village near Manikandam, said, "There was no major impact during the recent rain, compared to other places. Even before we could breathe a sigh of relief, floodwater from the branch canal flooded the fields. We could not plug the breach owing to the amount of water. We helplessly watched our paddy crops drown."

Thirumurugan, another farmer from Tiruchy, said if saplings survive, farmers will have to spend a large amount of money for replanting the fallen saplings once the water drains. Considering the situation, the government should sanction compensation for their loss.

Kavundampatti Subramaniam, farmer and secretary of Cauvery Delta Farmers Association, said, "Usually water from both the Ariyaru and the Koraiyar would be released into the Cauvery through the Kudamurutti. Improper dredging has been the major cause for the current flooding. Though some part of the Kudamurutti has been dredged by the PWD, the other portions near the Ariyaru - Koraiyar and Koraiyar - Kudamurutti linking areas are not deep enough to handle the huge volume of water, which caused flooding. As more rain has been forecast, the PWD, on a war footing, has to deepen all three riverbeds and strengthen the banks."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paddy Tiruchy
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp