Paddy grown on thousands of acres submerged in Tiruchy as surplus river water enters fields

TIRUCHY: Ruining the dreams of farmers in Tiruchy, floodwater from the Koraiyar and the Ariyaru entered fields in parts of Manapparai and Manikandam blocks, submerging crops. The banks of the Kuvalai canal also saw a breach, leaving about 1,500 acres of crops in Thiruverumbur area inundated.

The rains have been filling all waterbodies in the southern parts of the district and lack of proper maintenance has led to breaches of surplus water from both the rivers at multiple locations in Manikandam and Manapparai, sources said. The branch canal, which carries water from the Ariyaru and the Koraiyar to Manikandam, saw a breach at Yesanapatti village in Manikandam, flooding over thousand acres of paddy fields.

The Kuvalai canal carries excess water from the Kattaru from Pudukkottai and leads to the Cauvery near Tiruchy. Excessive floodwater flowing in the canal had a breach at multiple places in Thiruverumbur, flooding nearly 1,500 acres of paddy fields.

The floodwater also submerged nearly 2,000 acres of paddy fields in Manapparai. Speaking to TNIE, Murugesan, Joint Director of the Agriculture Department, said officials have been told to inspect all the affected areas. Farmers are being told to take measures to save the crops once the water drains off.

Velmurgan, a farmer from Yesanapatti village near Manikandam, said, "There was no major impact during the recent rain, compared to other places. Even before we could breathe a sigh of relief, floodwater from the branch canal flooded the fields. We could not plug the breach owing to the amount of water. We helplessly watched our paddy crops drown."

Thirumurugan, another farmer from Tiruchy, said if saplings survive, farmers will have to spend a large amount of money for replanting the fallen saplings once the water drains. Considering the situation, the government should sanction compensation for their loss.

Kavundampatti Subramaniam, farmer and secretary of Cauvery Delta Farmers Association, said, "Usually water from both the Ariyaru and the Koraiyar would be released into the Cauvery through the Kudamurutti. Improper dredging has been the major cause for the current flooding. Though some part of the Kudamurutti has been dredged by the PWD, the other portions near the Ariyaru - Koraiyar and Koraiyar - Kudamurutti linking areas are not deep enough to handle the huge volume of water, which caused flooding. As more rain has been forecast, the PWD, on a war footing, has to deepen all three riverbeds and strengthen the banks."