STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry farmer loses seven calves in three days due to FMD, stages sit-in against ‘apathy’

Accuses Pondy government of negligence and lethargy in vaccinating cattle against FMD

Published: 30th November 2021 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer protesting in front of Puducherry Legislative Assembly on Monday with carcasses of three calves that succumbed to Foot and Mouth Disease | PATTABI RAMAN

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A dairy farmer sat on dharma in front of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly with three dead calves, to protest against the “negligence and lethargy” of the government in vaccinating animals against Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD). Dairy farmer from Saram, Y Rajkumar (30), also sought assistance in protecting the animals and his livelihood.

Rajkumar has been rearing 20 cows, as part of his family business. Within three days, seven calves died. “Not only I have lost the calves, but also facing difficulty in milking the cows without them. I am unable to supply milk,” said Rajkumar, a diploma holder in Mechanical Engineering. He joined the family business after failing to secure a job. However, now the business is bad too; first, it got affected by Covid-19, then the heavy rains, and now loss of the calves.  

The calves could have died due to FMD as the cows were not vaccinated for more than a year, he said, suspecting that the infection got passed on from the mothers. The cows were vaccinated in 2020 with one dose. The doses, which were due in September 2020 and March 2021, were not given. The veterinary clinics claimed non-availability of vaccine. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmer Foot and Mouth Disease Puducherry
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp