Rain toll in Tamil Nadu stands at 106

CHENNAI: At least 106 people have died in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu, Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said on Monday. The State has provided relief to the tune of Rs 2.36 crore to the kin of 59 of the deceased, and will provide aid to the others following inquiries, he added. Besides, 13 people, who were injured due to the rains, have been given a compensation of Rs 55,900.

In the 24 hours ending 8 am on Monday, 209 cattle and 5,600 chickens were killed in rain-related incidents, and 1,139 hutments and 189 houses were damaged, the minister said at a press conference, adding that Rs 3.43 crore has been given as compensation for loss of cattle, and Rs 10.17 crore for loss of huts. He also indicated that another Central team might visit Tamil Nadu to assess the damage due to the rain. At a recent all-party meeting in New Delhi, DMK parliamentary party leader TR Baalu informed the Union government that a further assessment of the damage is needed.

The minister said between October 1 and November 29, Tamil Nadu received an average rainfall of 635.42 mm, which is 80 per cent above the normal rainfall for this period (352.60 mm). In 2015, Chennai received 1,610 mm of rain, and this year, so far, the city has received 1,866 mm. Statewide, 15,164 people have been lodged in 182 relief camps.

Responding to a question, Ramachandran said, “The government is taking the lessons learnt about water stagnation during the current rainy season, and will set things right in the coming days.” Officials have been told to identify stagnation-prone spots and take permanent steps to avoid flooding, once the rains subside.

New weather system may spare State

A low pressure area forming over South Andaman Sea is set to concentrate into a depression and move towards coastal AP and Odisha

It is unlikely to bring rains to TN

However, light to moderate rainfall is likely in Chennai on Tuesday and Wednesday

17 cm rainfall in Cuddalore (highest in TN) in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday

16 cm recorded in Sivalogam and Kanniyakumari in the same period

1,031 mm rainfall received in Chennai (Nungambakkam) this month

Schools in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tirunelveli districts will remain closed on Tuesday, while in Tiruvallur and Thoothukudi districts, both schools and colleges will remain shut