TN transwoman tired of wait for posting as cop demands euthanasia

By Express News Service

THENI: Aarathana, a 30-year-old transwoman, exhausted by her run from the pillar to the post for a job has urged Collector K V Muralidharan on Monday to either ensure her a police job or allow mercy killing for her.

K Aarathana(30) submitted a petition to the Collector during the grievance redress meeting at the collectorate. In her letter she wrote, “During the year of 2017-18, I have qualified for the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board Examination. But, they did not call me for an interview.

Following this, I filed a petition in the Madras High Court. The Court ordered the officials to consider me for the interview. I have approached the former chief minister and even the current Chief Minister, officials and elected representatives to take notice of my plight but all requests fell on deaf ears,” she said.

She urged the Collector to either give her a police job or cancel her citizenship and ‘mercifully’ kill her.

Speaking to TNIE, Aarathana said though Madras High Court directed the Chairman of Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service, Recruitment Board to keep one post vacant and to consider the plea of the petitioner. Also, courts give directions to the Tamil Nadu Government to provide age relaxation such as to SC/ST categories. However, she did not receive any communication from the authorities, she said.

She stated that transpersons are neglected both by their families and society. “We want to lead a dignified life and it is the responsibility of the government to render social justice to us. After the court’s order, the Police Department has passed G.O. 245 as per court’s directions. Following this, another transwoman got a police job. But, till now the police department has not considered me. Joining the police department and serving society is my childhood dream,” she added.