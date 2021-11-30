STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

"Voice of the oppressed not meant to be criminalized," says Madras HC as it quashes FIR against Pa Ranjith

The court held that the filmmaker's criticism of the Chola kingdom was based on historical facts.

Published: 30th November 2021 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Film director Pa.Ranjith (Photo | Martin Louis)

Film director Pa.Ranjith (File photo | Martin Louis)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has reportedly quashed criminal proceedings initiated against film director Pa.Ranjith for his remarks against Chola dynasty King, Raja Raja Chola.

While quashing the suo moto FIR registered against the director of Sarpatta Parambarai by the Thirupananthal police, the court held that the filmmaker's criticism of the Chola kingdom was based on historical facts. The court also held that the director has not exceeded the limit of freedom of speech.

"Voice of the oppressed is not meant to be oppressed or criminalized. But to be listened, discussed, addressed and remedied," the court observed according to Live Law.

The legal news site added that the court also quoted Dr BR Ambedkar to explain the meaning of 'fraternity and the antithesis, i.e., caste system, in the context of the constitution and oppressed classes. When the constitution itself demands economic reforms and remedial measures to alleviate the perils of the caste system, it makes little sense to punish the voice of the oppressed though it reverberated in the form of criticism.

During a public gathering in Thanjavur, Ranjith had reportedly said that Raja Raja Chola had taken over lands owned by Dalits in the Cauvery-delta-region and given them away to temples. "Many are glorifying Raja Raja Cholan. But, I am not in a position to do the same," he noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pa Ranjith Chola Era Madras HC FIR BR Ambedkar fraternity oppressed
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp