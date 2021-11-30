STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Water level in Mullai Periyar dam reached 142 ft; Final flood alert given

As on Tuesday morning status, 2,210 cusecs of inflow was seen in the dam, while 1,682.46 cusecs is being released for irrigation of farm lands in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 30th November 2021 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Mullaiperiyar reservoir in Kerala | File photo

By Express News Service

THENI: Public Works Department officials have issued the third and final flood alert as the water level in Mullai Periyar dam reached 142 feet at 3.55 am here on Tuesday.

Following this, 1,682.46 cusecs of water is being released, said the PWD officials. The water level in the dam is maintained based on rule curve method. Following the court order, Tamil Nadu government released the water from the dam to Kerala on October 29. The water level has been increasing steadily with incessant rains and it reached the maximum capacity of 142 feet on Tuesday.

As on Tuesday morning status, 2,210 cusecs of inflow was seen in the dam, while 1,682.46 cusecs is being released for irrigation of farm lands in Tamil Nadu.

In a bid to celebrate the water release, Tamil Nadu farmers from Theni, Madurai, Dindigul, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram are to garland the statue of Colonel John Pennycuick in Lower Camp on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, residents near the reservoir has been given third and the final flood alert.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Public Works Department Mullai Periyar dam final flood alert
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp