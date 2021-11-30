Water level in Mullaiperiyar dam at 142 ft, final flood alert issued

By Express News Service

THENI: Public Works Department officials have issued the third and final flood alert warning as the water level in Mullaiperiyar dam reached 142 feet at 3.55 am here on Tuesday.

Following this, 1,682.46 cusecs of water is being released, said the PWD officials.

The water level in the dam is maintained based on rule curve method. Following the court order, Tamil Nadu government released the water from the dam to Kerala on October 29. The water level has been increasing steadily with incessant rains and it reached the maximum capacity of 142 feet on Tuesday.

The water level at Mullai Periyar dam reached 142 feet at 3.55 am on November 30.



As on Tuesday morning status, 2,210 cusecs of inflow was seen in the dam, while 1,682.46 cusecs is being released for irrigation of farm lands in Tamil Nadu.

In a bid to celebrate the water release, Tamil Nadu farmers from Theni, Madurai, Dindigul, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram are to garland the statue of Colonel John Pennycuick in Lower Camp on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, residents near the reservoir has been given third and the final flood alert.