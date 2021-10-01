First-year students left to cram as Bharathidasan University practical exams in three weeks

Aadhithya MS By

TIRUCHY: Even as directions to commence classes for first-year students in arts and science colleges in the State came only on Thursday, Bharathidasan University (BDU) already announcing semester practical examinations as starting from October 20 for them has left colleges with few options but to rush through with the lessons.

Much ahead of the GO on the commencement of classes for first-year students from October 4, BDU on September 27 announced practical examination for them to be between October 20 and November 10.

Former president of Association of University Teachers K Pandiyan said, "The Higher Education Department seems to be apathetic to the plight of students. There was no direction to deal with exams whatsoever. How can a student cram all the experiments or learn a complementing subject before the exam?"

Commenting on the situation, a lecturer at a district government college said, "We have not taken a single class for first-year students. The second- and third-year students can manage as their classes have resumed. When we reopen, we plan to at least make them (first-year students) familiar with the practical experiments and labs. Only after that will we will move to theory classes. That is the only choice."

Several non-autonomous, self-financing, and affiliated colleges of BDU also face the same situation.

To tackle the situation, colleges have planned to conduct practical exams for seniors first (those in the second and third year) and later for first-year students. However, even then, lab availability would be an issue. "We will have the labs free only till October 20. Seniors might want to try out experiments before the exam. It would be a challenge to cram all the lab-training in just two weeks," a source added.

A few autonomous colleges that need not follow the schedule as announced by BDU, meanwhile, have already started practical exams for final-year students.

Representatives said they would plan the exams for first- and second-year students later.

When enquired, BDU Registrar G Gopinath expressed confidence about conducting practical classes on priority basis for the first-year students so that they will be ready for the exam.

Last year, first-year classes had started by August-end and the exams were held in November.