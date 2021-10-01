PTR stopped at Chennai airport by CISF staff for carrying two laptops

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An argument broke out between Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the airport on Thursday morning after the minister was stopped for carrying two laptops.

The Finance Minister who was bound for Thoothkudi, gave his bag for scanning at the domestic terminal. The CISF personnel found the bag had two laptops and said passengers cannot carry two laptops. The minister in reply told the CISF personnel that there was no rule restricting passengers from carrying two laptops.

According to Chennai Airport spokesman, “The issue was due to a communication gap and it was resolved immediately. The officials later apologised to the Finance Minister.”