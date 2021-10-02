Local body elections: Madras HC tells Puducherry SEC to fix flaws by Oct 4

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday granted time till October 4 for the Puducherry State Election Commission (SEC) to address several anomalies in the poll process for local body elections.

Hearing the petitions challenging the reservations of seats made for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Backward Classes (BCs) and women, Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu said the filing of nominations can go ahead. “The poll schedule already announced is not disturbed since the time to receive the nominations is till October 7, 2021,” the court said.

“However, merely because the elections to the local bodies need to be conducted urgently would not imply that they would be conducted unlawfully,” the court added. Posting the matter to October 4, it expressed hope that the anomalies, which have come to light, would have been appropriately addressed by then.