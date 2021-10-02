NGT panel reinspects Amaravathi river for ‘conclusive analysis’

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: Taking suo motu cognisance of TNIE’s reports on the Amaravathi River, the committee formed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to check pollution level of the river, completed its two-day inspection of the river bank, dyeing units and textile industries surrounding it, here on Friday. TNPCB, PWD and Municipality officials were also present during the inspection.

This is the third such inspection by the NGT, this time with an aim to carry out a ‘conclusive analysis’ and take into consideration ‘additional parameters’. While officials had already inspected the river, taken several samples of the water, and submitted detailed reports twice in the past, the NGT wasn’t satisfied with them, said sources.

The NGT committee, headed by officials Mahima and Karthikeyan along with Karur TNPCB District Engineer (DE) Ravichandran, Amaravathi River Drain Division PWD Executive Engineer (EE) Murugesan and Karur Municipality Engineer (ME) Nakheeran, held an inspection at various parts of the Amaravathi River and in as many as 30 dyeing units functioning near the banks of the river.

Addressing mediapersons, an official from NGT, Mahima said, “During previous visits, certain parameters were not analysed. So, this time we wanted to carry out a conclusive analysis. We have collected samples from the river’s upstream and downstream and from the municipality area where allegations were made against the industries polluting the river. All the industries have implemented the ZLD system. Six samples have been collected and the previous inspection reports weren’t rejected.” Once the final report is submitted, the NGT would hold the next hearing on the Amaravathi River pollution case on October 22, said officials.