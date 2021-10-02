STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Not enough evidence to call Gudalur tiger a man-eater

This document gives guidelines as to what is to be done to declare an animal as “man-eater”.

Published: 02nd October 2021 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

A camera trap image of the T23 tiger (Photo | Special arrangement)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There isn't enough field evidence available to describe Gudalur's tiger as a 'man-eater'. Only the two deaths in Singara are confirmed killings of MDT-23 and both were cattle grazers and killed inside the reserve forest. That it killed two others in Devan estate and Bospara range in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve is only conjecture, say senior forest officials to TNIE.   

As per the “Standard operating procedure to deal with emergencies arising due to straying of tigers in human-dominated landscapes” released by Union environment ministry and National Tiger Conservation Authority in January 2013,

“At times, the human beings killed due to chance encounters may also be eaten by the animal. However, such happenings are not sufficient for classifying a tiger / leopard as a man eater, which can best be established only after confirming the habituation of the animal for deliberate stalking of humans, while avoiding its natural prey.”

This document gives guidelines as to what is to be done to declare an animal as “man-eater”. It says under no circumstances should an animal resorting to cattle depredation be declared as a “man eater”, despite it venturing close to human settlements. It also says “elimination of a tiger/leopard as a man eater should be the last option, after exhausting the option of capturing it live as detailed in the SOP”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tiger man-eater
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp