Subramanya Swamy temple to install biometric devices

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Subramanya Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur will introduce a biometric system to ensure entry of only legally appointed priests. This comes after HR&CE department Commissioner J Kumaragurabaran asked officials to adhere to the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court direction to consider installing biometric devices.

The commissioner also asked them to streamline administration of the temple by setting up a committee besides directing the joint commissioner/ executive officer to implement the direction of the High Court in letter and spirit. The High Court has directed the joint commissioner to carry out surprise inspections weekly and verify if non-appointed priest are conducting poojas and submit a monthly report.