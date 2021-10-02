STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN-level policy will attract global investment: GCC sources

“GCCs today comprise over 25 per cent of the IT or Business Process (BP) management industry, growing faster than third-party providers.

Published: 02nd October 2021 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

growing money, investments and stock markets

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is a significant player and a potential magnet for IT based talent-driven Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and the State is trying to capitalise on it by coming up with a Global Capability Centre Policy.

Official sources in the Information Technology Department said the State, with its talent base, can leverage this opportunity to improve its strategic capability, provide large white collar employment and move up the value chain. Tamil Nadu currently has around 130 to 140 such centres.

The GCCs, once used to be called captive centres, are the technology centres of foreign companies in India. The decision to off-shore these centres is primarily driven by low-cost but skilled manpower, scalability, language proficiency, availability of seamless  connectivity, and infrastructure.

“GCCs today comprise over 25 per cent of the IT or Business Process (BP) management industry, growing faster than third-party providers. TN is the most attractive location for enterpise GCCs, given the talent availability at the intersection of industry domain and technology. It is for this reason that reputable global companies like Citigroup, Standard Chartered, and American Express in the 1990s; Ford and Caterpillar a decade later; and Barclays, PayPal and TransUnion in recent years made a beeline for Tamil Nadu,” said Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, former chairman and managing director, Cognizant India. He said a focused GCC policy will help in another hundred Global 1,000 companies to invest and scale in Tamil Nadu in the next three to  five years.

KS Viswanathan, vice-president of industry initiatives at Nasscom, said a proactive policy framed by the State would help the establishment of GCC and their acceleration centre. Viswanathan said Nasscom is keen on working with the State government in coming out with the policy. He said the key goal for the policy should be three-fold. “The idea is to look beyond Chennai and focus on Tier-II and Tier-III  cities. These could be Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, or Tiruchy. The focus should be to generate employment and investments, and overall district transformation capabilities,” he said.

Currently, India has a 56 per cent market share in GCCs with revenue  expected to touch around $35.9 billion. Ninety per cent of GCC headcount is based in Tier-1 and Tier-II cities, according to a Nasscom report. “There is no policy for GCC as of now. A policy at country-level and state-level will accelerate GCCs in the country. The centre is also thinking of a policy to attract more GCCs to the country. Similarly, Karnataka government is also working on a policy,” said Viswanathan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Global Capability Centres
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp