90 per cent COVID deaths in last two months were unvaccinated people: TN govt

Health Secretary Radhakrishnan said some western districts in the state, where prevalence of the virus was high, have started witnessing a downward trend in the new cases.

Published: 03rd October 2021 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan (File| EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Nearly 90 per cent of people who succumbed to COVID-19 in the state-run hospitals in Tamil Nadu over the last two months, have not received even a single vaccine dose, Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department J Radhakrishnan said on Sunday.

After inspecting the fourth mega vaccination camp in the city, he said some western districts in the state, where prevalence of the virus was high, have started witnessing a downward trend in the new cases.

Appealing to public to get vaccinated against Covid-19, he said, "In government run hospitals during the last two months, 90 per cent of deaths occurred because the patient did not get vaccinated even partially."

"Vaccination has become the prime strategy to combat the virus. People who are in the ICU after being infected by Covid-19, are also those who have not been vaccinated at all," he told reporters.

Radhakrishnan noted that 7.4 per cent COVID deaths reported in the last two months from government hospitals were those who received only single shot while 3.6 per cent had received both the doses.

"The severity of the virus was high on people who have not been vaccinated. And those who died after receiving both the shots was not only due to Covid-19 but due to other health complications," he said.

Observing that the population of those above the age of 60 years was comparatively higher than those between the age of 18 and 44 years, he said it has become a challenge to inoculate people above 60 years (due to hesitancy).

"Of the total senior citizens population in the state, only 42 per cent has received the vaccinations and people should come forward at least today to get vaccinated."

"We appeal to them to make use of the mega vaccination drive being held today by visiting the nearest camp and get vaccinated," he said.

Radhakrishnan said till Saturday 4.79 crore people were administered vaccines in the state and for the fourth edition of the vaccination camp.

During the first edition of Mega Vaccination camp held last month, as many as 28.91 lakh people were inoculated while in the second such exercise 16.43 people were vaccinated.

In the third mega vaccination campaign, 24.85 lakh people were administered the vaccines.

