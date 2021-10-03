STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Corruption eating into society, observes Madras HC

Corruption is rampant in all government departments and is gnawing at the society like termites, observed Madras High Court.

Published: 03rd October 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Corruption is rampant in all government departments and is gnawing at the society like termites, observed Madras High Court. “In the olden days, bribe was demanded in revenue, registration, and corporation departments for doing extra work. Of late, corruption exists in almost all the departments because of the quiescent attitude of higher officials,” said a Division Bench of justices S Viadyanathan and AA Nakkiran. 

The bench made the observations on Thursday while upholding a single judge’s order revoking the suspension of a policeman, Baskaran, caught in a bribery case in Madurai in 2014. The single judge had revoked the suspension on the grounds that higher officials concerned failed to initiate departmental proceedings against the policeman.

Disposing of the writ appeals filed by Additional Director General of Police and the Madurai City Police Commissioner, the bench said it was not known as to what prevented the officers from initiating departmental proceedings against the petitioner, charged with the “serious and grave offence” of taking bribe, and allowed to wander scot-free for quite a long time. Though the bench ordered police department to reinstate the policeman by November end, it said the department may initiate departmental action against him.

Stressing that officials in charge of initiating departmental action must be taught to do so  in time, the bench said the order is applicable not only to the police department but also all government departments. It asked the chief secretary and the DGP to issue instructions to all the departments to distinguish between ‘ordinary suspension’ and ‘suspension on account of arrest and remand pursuant to registration of a criminal case’.

The court also ordered that if an officer, responsible for initiating departmental action against a delinquent personnel, fails to do so, they should not be promoted, and if promoted, the officer should be reverted to his old post.

Relief to tribals
Chennai: The State government informed the Madras High Court that community certificates for tribal people would be issued online as given to Scheduled Castes (SC), Backward Classes (BC), and Most Backward Classes (MBC). Commissioner of Revenue Administration (CRA) K Phanindra Reddy issued the direction to district collectors recently, which was submitted before the HC

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Corruption Madras High Court
India Matters
Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan
Mumbai drugs haul: NCB detains SRK's son, 7 others after raid at party cruise
For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)
EXPLAINER | Is crypto a threat to fiat currency? Or future of money?
A Kanhaiya opportunity for Congress
Nayanthara (L) and (R) Samantha
Nayanthara to Samantha, Hindi films turn south for their leading ladies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp