How did Rudra Thandavam attract massive crowd within few days of its release?

K Ezhilarasan By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The unprecedented opening for Rudra Thandavam, a Tamil film featuring lesser-known stars, with shows running to packed houses and throwing all Covid-19 safety norms to the wind on Friday, have raised doubts over the manner in which the movie has been made popular among the masses.

The crowd celebrating the film’s release through music and dance on the roads and housefull shows in Tiruchy, Ariyalur and neighbouring districts was new to Tamil cinema.

Though fans of leading stars celebrate the release of a new film by putting up banners, per¬forming pooja to cut-outs, it was intriguing to note that youth were taking out a procession on the roads and dancing to drum beats for a film, which doesn’t have major stars and the director has just one film (Draupathi) to his credit.

So, how did the film attract a massive crowd within a few days of its release? Who constituted the audience? Well, Rudra Thandavam, directed by Mohan G Kshatriyan, is a political film and crowds were there for political reasons rather than for any cinematic aesthetic or fan following.

With actor Richard Rishi as protagonist and acclaimed di¬rector Gautham Vasudev Menon playing the antagonist, the star cast may have nothing to write home about but promotions through social media which led to an ocean of reviews, memes, short videos and trailers were said to have drawn the crowds with political allegiance.

While theatres in Ariyalur and other northern districts saw audiences mainly belonging to the PMK, those in Tiruchy attracted significant numbers of Brahmin priests. On the first day late-night show, not less than 50 priests from Srirangam came to a theatre in Tiruchy and several of them came with their family members. At the parking area, many two-wheelers were seen with stickers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharat Mata and BJP flag.

At the ticket counter, a young priest could be heard telling his friend, “I wanted to watch this film on the first day itself because they may cut some scenes the next day, if there was opposition.”

When asked about the reason for coming to watch the film, a group of priests at a Tiruchy theatre replied, “We saw the film trailer. There are dialogues and scenes upholding Hinduism. So we have decided to watch and support it.”

ABVP’s IT wing functionary and college student E Praveen, and his friends were present at the same show. He said, “In the days leading to the film’s release, social media was flooded with promotional elements. We were told that the film was about how drugs spoil youth and our culture. So I came to watch it.”

Goutham Nagarajan, BJP youth wing State executive committee member from Tiruchy, could not watch the film on the first day owing to ticket unavailability. “I will watch it tonight (Saturday). Our youth wing high-level functionaries told us to spread the word about the film in our neighbourhood. We are telling people in my area that those who have girl children must watch this film.”

On the other hand, reasons for the PMK loyalists to catch the film were different. TMT Thirumalvalavan, State deputy general secretary of the PMK, had two main reasons to watch the film on the first day. He said, “The director belongs to the Vanniyar community and he categorically speaks of the community issues in his films.

Secondly, this is the first film in the country that boldly depicts how the PCR Act is being misused. I myself know two government officials who were affected by the misuse of the Act.”

For PMK’s spokesperson and advocate K Balu, and PMK’s IT wing in-charge Arul Rathinam, the large turnout was just a re¬action to the line of films that celebrate one particular community and demonise others.

“Some recent films have shown one community as victim and other as ruthless villain. Some intellectuals and reviewers were glorifying those films showing indifference to the opinion of others. So, the youth see Mohan’s film as a consolation to their hurt feelings,” said Arul Rathinam.

Advocate Balu said, “PCR Act is being misused by some people to threaten other communities. Promotions on the social media showed that the film’s main plot was about that. So, the affected communities stood up to support the film.”

Going by the reasons and arguments put forth, it could be inferred that there were concerted efforts to politically and culturally mobilise people from various sections through the film.